The Arrow, a stealthy, supersonic armed drone from Kelley Aerospace, will fly later this year





Kelley Aerospace of Singapore just unveiled its supersonic Arrow drone: a stealthy, autonomous aircraft capable of flying missions alongside manned jets. This is the latest entry in a long list of new high-performance combat drones known as “Loyal Wingmen” being introduced by countries around the world.





“The Arrow is designed to complement manned aircraft and be a force multiplier in aerial battlefield,” the company explains in an information sheet.





Unlike existing drones like the MQ-9 Reaper, this type are not remotely controlled from the ground but are robotic team members flying themselves.





The sleek Arrow boasts a carbon-fibre shell and is claimed to have a minimal radar and infra-red signature. The maximum take-off weight of 37,000 pounds is about half that of the manned F-35 Lightning II, and the makers say that it will cost just $9 million to $16 million per aircraft (depending on options) – compared to more like $100 million for the F-35.





Kelley Aerospace says it has already taken more than 100 pre-orders for the Arrow, which will undergo flight testing in the first half if this year.





Arrow takes its place alongside several similar programs. While not all are quite as ambitious – supersonic flight and stealth are extras – all have several things in common: They are low-cost fighters to bulk up numbers on the front line, and are intended to go from drawing board to runway at extraordinary speed compared to the manned aircraft they will be fighting with and against.





In Australia, Boeing's Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman carried out its maiden flight at Woomera just last week. The Royal Australian Air Force promptly signed a new contract doubling its order to six aircraft, at about $20m per drone.




