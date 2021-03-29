



New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has shared a video of two Indian Army soldiers dancing near Ladakh’s Pangong Tso lake.

It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/d56Qjl3RhN — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2021





The two Gorkha Jawans can be seen grooving to a peppy folk song in the video as the other soldiers sit near the lake enjoying the moment.





