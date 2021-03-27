



With surgical precision & lethality, Akash Weapon System destroys highly manoeuvrable, high speed aerial target adopting challenging profiles; another milestone added to its legacy as one of the most potent SR SAM systems in the world





The Indian Army and DRDO on 26th March, 2021 (Tuesday) successfully conducted the launch of the new generation of Akash missile from Pokhran Field Firing range.





The upgraded Army version missile has been fired from a heavy mobility truck. The new generation missile is designed for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army in order to intercept high-manoeuvring aerial threats. The Indian Army artillery will become stronger from the missile.





During the test launch, the entire flight path of the missile was monitored and the flight data was captured by various telemetry range instruments. The multi-function radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system. The speed of the missile is from 1.8 to 2.5 Mach. The missile could be fired from tanks which are stable or even from moving surfaces life warships and trucks.





The Akash-NG system has been developed with better deployability compared to other similar systems. The missile is solely designed by DRDO and has been produced by defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL). The test launch was carried out by a combined team of DRDO and India Army.





