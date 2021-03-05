



COLOMBO: Official sources have expressed surprise over remarks made by the government that the Indian High Commission had agreed on a proposal to develop the Colombo Port’s West Container Terminal (WCT) with India’s Adani Group.





The ministerial cabinet, on Monday, approved a proposal to develop the WCT with India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, its local representative as well as the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.





The official government communication further said the proposal presented by India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited was approved by the Indian High Commissioner and the Japanese Government is yet to name an investor.





The approval comes against a backdrop in which India has established a Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre identified as ‘Sagar Manthan’ as part of strengthening its maritime operations.





India has been developing several ports around its country under the Sagarmala Program to compete against China’s One Belt One Road policy in the region.





As such, the Mercantile Maritime Domain Awareness Centre is likely to intervene in commercial shipping activities taking place in the region.





Meanwhile, minister Namal Rajapaksa stated that the West Container Terminal is to be handed over to India based on the requests of trade unions.





“The request of the trade unions also was to hand this over instead of the East Container Terminal,” Rajapaksa said.





He pointed out that a committee has been appointed on this matter and the the ports minister would convey its decision to the media upon being finalized.







