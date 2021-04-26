



JAISALMER: Firepower demonstration of advanced version of main battle tank Arjun Mark-1 ALFA took place at Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer district on Friday.





Konark Corps GOC Lt Gen P S Minhas, Battle Axe Division GOC Major Gen Ajit Singh Gehlot and other senior officers were present to witness the firing capability of the tank.





An official source said, “Seeing the current scenario and challenges, the firepower demonstration of main battle tank Arjun Mark-1 ALFA, which is an advanced version of Arjun, took place to check its capabilities in various parameters in the desert area, thus, fulfilling Army’s future requirements.”





The tank has been developed indigenously by DRDO and combined vehicles research and development establishment Chennai. In the new advanced version, the firing system has been upgraded with automatic fire control system guided missiles.





It also had many other features which will increase and strengthen the firing capacity of the Army.





According to information from Army sources, as per the requirements of the Indian Army, DRDO has upgraded 14 features in the tank.





“The Mark 1-A includes an improved gunner’s main sight, integrated with automatic target tracking. This would enable the tank crew to track moving targets automatically, and engage them even when Arjun Tank is on the move,” added the source.







