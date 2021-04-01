



Afghanistan has welcomed the remarks made by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar during the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Dushanbe on March 31





Afghanistan welcomed the remarks made by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar during the ‘Heart of Asia’ conference in Dushanbe on March 31. Addressing the foreign ministers in Afghanistan, in a veiled reference to Pakistan’s continued backing of regional terrorism and non-state actors, EAM said on Tuesday “For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine 'double peace', that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan." Following Jaishankar’s statements, the Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay backed India’s position and called for support of non-state actors to cease.





Afghanistan welcoming India’s stance on regional terrorism came after the foreign minister of the middle east nation Mohammed Hanif Atmar while visiting New Delhi called for India to be a part of all forum where peace in Afghanistan is up for discussion because it has huge stakes in the development of the war-torn country. The security measures in Afghanistan have a direct impact on India and New Delhi also echoed its support for an immediate ceasefire in Kabul.





Jaishankar To Visit Kabul ‘Soon’





ANI reported citing diplomatic sources that the External Affairs Minister is expected to make a visit to Kabul ‘soon’ after Atmar invited Jaishankar to Afghanistan during the official’s visit to India. However, the dates are still being finalised. A per the report, when asked about EAM’s proposed Kabul visit, Mamundzay said, “No dates are finalised, we are working on it, we expect senior leadership to visit Afghanistan soon."







