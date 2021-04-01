



Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Tuesday held a review meeting through video conferencing with range DIGs and district SSPs of Kashmir zone.





“IGP Kashmir was briefed by the officers about the overall security scenarios in their respective areas and the security measures being adopted to counter the challenges. IGP Kashmir urged upon the officers to revisit the existing security deployments including checkpoints/nakas at strategic locations, surprise Nakas, limited surprise CASOs in crowded places,” a police spokesperson said.





The IGP directed officials to strategize police deployments on a day-to-day basis in view of the Amarnath Yatra, the spokesperson said. The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin in June and the government is expecting nearly 600,000 pilgrims.





A police official and two councillors were killed in an attack in Sopore on Monday afternoon. Last week, militants attacked a CRPF convoy in Lawaypora on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway. Three CRPF officials were killed in the attack.





The officials have been asked to formulate SOPs so that all proactive measures, including cordon and search operations, placing cut-off points on exit routes, use of drones, are adopted immediately.





Kumar also directed the officers to review the existing security deployed with protected and vulnerable people.





On Wednesday morning, the senior superintendent of police in Srinagar, Sandeep Chaudhary, conducted a tour of hotels in Srinagar, where protected persons are accommodated.





“More CCTV cameras and centralised surveillance of such guards is being enhanced to ensure safety of protected persons. Men deployed on guards were briefed to stick to SOPs very strictly and remain alert round the clock,” the police spokesman said.







