



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat today launched the Joint Logistics Node at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, via video conferencing





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat today launched the Joint Logistics Node at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, via video conferencing. The nodes are part of the steps towards integrating the three Services. As announced by the Chief of Defence Staff to ensure increased coordination, tri-service effectiveness and integration of overall combat capabilities of Indian Armed Forces, the launch of joint structures to deal with logistical issues in the three Services has already started.





Western Command JLN Launched





The Department of Military Affairs of the Ministry of Defence had issued a formal sanction letter for the establishment of three Joint Logistics Nodes (JLN) formulated with test beds at Mumbai, Guwahati and Port Blair. Out of these three JLNs, General Bipin Rawat launched Joint Logistics Node at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.





Joint Logistics Node is the result of the report prepared by the study team which enunciated the feasibility of the establishment of Joint Logistics Node at Port Blair, Guwahati & Mumbai, later approved by the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) on 22 June 2017.





The JLNs will function on a ‘Lead Service Concept’ wherein the provisioning and procurement actions in respect of common items for all services will be done by the lead Service of that station, like at Mumbai (lead Service Navy), Guwahati (lead Service Army) and Port Blair (ANC).





Logistics functions like provision of Rations, FOL, General Stores and Consumables, Civil Hired Transport, Salvage disposal, Small arms ammunition, Aviation clothing, Aviation spares and aero lubes, Engineering support for repair of vehicles are now integrated at these three locations.





To handle and prioritise move of logistic loads and personnel to Port Blair, a Tri-Service Advance Detachment (TRISAD) will be established at Chennai from the integral manpower of Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC). The joint structures have been established without any requirement of additional funds or additional manpower. Review of JLN (s) will be undertaken after one year of functioning.







