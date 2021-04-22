



China and India recently had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on promoting the settlement of the remaining issues in the western section of the border on the basis of realizing disengagement in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.





We hope that India will work with China to meet each other halfway, bear in mind the larger picture of the long-term development of China-India relations, place the border issue at an appropriate place in bilateral relations and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound and steady development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Wednesday's media briefing.





Wang said that China and India are maintaining close communication through diplomatic and military channels.





Wang made the remarks after Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri's recent comments on the China-India border issue.





Misri said in a recent dialogue with Chinese scholars that there was a tendency in some quarters to sweep the situation at the border under the carpet and characterize it as just "a minor issue and a matter of perspective," and called the tendency "running away from the problem," thehindu.com reported.





Wang said that China hopes India will abide by the relevant agreements between the two countries, so as to safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas through concrete actions.







