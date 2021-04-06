Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visits injured in the train derailment at a near by hospital in Hualien





Beijing admonishes Indian media for violating ‘One China principle’ in news reports





India and Taiwan engaged in a rather unusual exchange of condolences following untimely deaths in both countries but China has taken umbrage to the media commentary here around these exchanges.





India had first sent its condolences to the victims of a train crash in Taiwan which was acknowledged by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A couple of days later, Taiwan’s Foreign Office expressed its condolences on the loss of life and injuries in the Chhattisgarh ambush.





In a statement, the Chinese embassy took umbrage to an editorial, which “seriously violated One-China principle and provoked China’s bottom line disregarding long-standing position of the Indian government”.





Chinese Embassy spokesperson said all countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitments to One-China policy, which is also Indian government’s official standing.





“The Taiwan question concerns China’s core interests. We firmly oppose any separatist activities to create the so-called “Taiwan independence,” “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan”.





“China firmly opposes any country having diplomatic ties with China making any form of official contact and exchanges with Taiwan. China’s red line on the Taiwan question cannot be challenged. On issues of right and wrong, there is no room for compromise,” said the spokesperson.





The embassy urged the relevant Indian media to take a correct stance on issues of core interests concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the One-China principle, and “avoid sending wrong messages to the public”.







