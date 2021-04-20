



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the Chinese occupation of Gogra Hot Springs and Depsang plains, the two points of friction between China and India along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, is a “direct threat” to India’s strategic interests.





“Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang plains is a direct threat to India’s strategic interests including the DBO airstrip,” tweeted Gandhi.





“National security massively jeopardised by the Government of India’s wasteful talks,” he added.





Gandhi’s comment comes close on the heels of the latest rounds of Sino-India military talk between India and China on disengagement from remaining areas of Eastern Ladakh, held on April 11, which lasted for a total of 13 hours. Both countries deliberated on disengagement of troops at Gogra-Hot Springs and Despang plains, agreeing to maintain stability on the ground to discourage any new incidents from cropping up and resolve outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner"





Congress leader Ajay Maken had criticized the disengagement talks between India and China. "Why has the disengagement talks as promised by the Defence Minister on remaining friction points not yielded any results for India," Maken had said on April 18.





The border standoff between the armies of Indian and China was the result of a flare-up on May 5 last year following a violent clash at Pangong Tso in Ladakh last year.





After military and diplomatic level deliberations both sides ultimately withdrew troops from the north and south banks of Pangong lake in February. India has always maintained that a resolution of the issues in the remaining two friction points of Gogra-Hot Springs and Despang plains is instrumental to the maintenance of cordial relations between both the countries.







