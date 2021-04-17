



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has asked Indian Air Force to draw up long term plans and strategies for capability enhancement to counter future threats. Mr. Singh congratulated Indian Air Force for ensuring a timely and befitting response to the sudden developments in Eastern Ladakh. Addressing the biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi today, he appreciated the critical focus of IAF towards reorienting for the future. Referring to changing international geopolitics, the Minister observed that the perceptible shift of focus from Trans-Atlantic to Trans-Pacific has become more obvious in the recent past. He added that changing dimensions of war will now include advanced technologies, asymmetric capabilities and info-dominance, and it is very important that the IAF’s preparations for the future must include these aspects.





He also stressed on the need to promote Atmanirbharta in defence infrastructure. The Minister added that the IAF’s order for Light Combat Aircraft will result in a substantial boost to the domestic defence industry. He urged the commanders to continue their efforts for achieving even greater results in the field of indigenous defence production and aircraft maintenance. The Defence Minister also assured the IAF Commanders of the wholehearted support from the government in achieving the goal of being a potent Strategic Aerospace Force. Mr. Singh expressed confidence that important decisions taken during the conference would enhance the combat potential of the IAF.







