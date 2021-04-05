Imran Khan during his jellybean speech at UN following the abrogation of Article 370 by PM Modi





The prime minister's statement comes days after the White House announced names of 40 world leaders -- invited by US President Joe Biden -- to participate in a virtual global climate summit on April 22-23.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is mighty disappointed with the US administration not inviting his country to a conference on climate change.





According to a White House statement, the invited leaders represent countries that are top polluters, show strong climate leadership, are “especially vulnerable” to climate impacts, or are “charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy”.





Imran Khan wasn’t on the list.





It was also announced that US climate envoy John Kerry would travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka from April 1 to 9 in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals.





Pakistan again did not feature on the list. And Imran Khan begs to differ.





Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to express his displeasure.





He wrote, "I am puzzled at the cacophony over Pak not being invited to a climate change conf! My govt's environment policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean & green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change.





"Hence our initiatives of Green Pak, 10 bn-tree tsunami, nature based solutions, cleaning up our rivers etc. We have gained vast experience in 7 yrs, beg with KP, & our policies are being recognised & lauded. We are ready to help any state wanting to learn from our experience.





"I have already laid out priorities for the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 - COP26 - if the international community is serious about countering impact of climate change."





Islamabad had earlier also suggested that Pakistan’s low emissions rate, coupled with its globally recognised tree-planting initiatives, qualify it for the summit.





Reports say that Khan and Biden haven't interacted even via telephone ever since the latter assumed office in January, 2021.





The US State Department though had, earlier this week, said that Washington looked forward to working with Islamabad on the climate crisis at different levels.





Notably, Russia and Pakistan's all-weather ally, China have made the cut to Biden's list of 40 countries.







