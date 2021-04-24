



EDF made a binding offer to provide equipment and tech to build 6 power reactors in India. NCPIL will be responsible for construction and the commissioning of these reactors at Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant





On April 22 2021, EDF submitted to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), the offer to supply engineering studies and equipment for the construction of six, third-generation EPR reactors at the Jaitapur in Maharashtra.





The project once completed will produce 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity enough to power 70 million Indian households. The project will take 15 years to complete but will start producing electricity before that.





EDF will only provide nuclear reactors in a deal that includes US partner GE Steam Power. According to a AFP report, the contract is estimated to be worth “tens of billions of dollars although no official details has been released”.







