



The Indian Ocean Region will witness the massive firepower of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile as Air Force is planning to carry out test firings of the missile system. The defence service is scheduled to carry out test-firings of the BrahMos between 14th - 16th April 2021 in the Indian Ocean Region.





India has issued a Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for a launch of a BrahMos missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands area as per information provided by Twitter based defence website @detresfa_





The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.





Image courtesy: @detresfa_





The IAF is also integrating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force.





Importantly, BrahMos-equipped aircraft from the 222 (Tigersharks) Squadron were deployed close to the Northern borders soon after the conflict with China had started and 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan valley in a clash with the Chinese Army. Earlier last year, the Indian Navy had also carried out the test firing of the BrahMos missile from its warship INS Chennai to showcase its capability to strike targets at ranges more than 400 km in high seas.







