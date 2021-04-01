



Chennai: The United States of America in its ‘Human Rights Practices’ report has noted that the Indian government has taken steps to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and restore normalcy in the erstwhile state. The report also mentioned the killings of killings and torture of security personnel, civilians and the recruitment and use of child soldiers by the separatist insurgents and terrorists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and Maoist-affected areas.





