New Delhi: An Indian-American non-profit body has raised nearly USD4.7 million through social media towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India as the country battles a severe second wave of the pandemic.





"This is a collective effort that can save lives, defeat hunger, assure distressed people, and help India in its decisive fight against COVID-19," Seva International USA said.





On Tuesday, Seva collected a shipment of 2,184 oxygen concentrators to be sent to India.





India, on Tuesday, reported 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2,771 deaths, and 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.





The country reached a total of 1,76,36,307 Covid-19 cases. The active cases stand at 28,82,204, while the total recoveries reached 1,45,56,209. With 2,711 deaths registered in a single day, the total death toll reached 1,97,894.







