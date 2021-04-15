INS Ranvijay Anti Submarine Warfare capable Guided Missile Destroyer firing a BrahMos missile





INS Ranvijay, the fifth of the Rajput Class Destroyer, is the Anti Submarine Warfare capable Guided Missile Destroyer is equipped with the state-of-the-art indigenous Bramhos supersonic missile, according to a statement.





INS Ranvijay, an Indian Navy destroyer arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday on a three-day goodwill visit to the island nation as part of the efforts to develop close maritime and security cooperation between the two friendly and close neighbours.





The arrival of the Indian Naval ship to Colombo brings in the message of solidarity and harmony for the people of Sri Lanka on the auspicious occasion of ‘Avurudu', the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, the Indian High Commission said.





"India and Sri Lanka have traditionally shared close cooperation in defence and security. Their Navies have been actively engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation in training and capacity building. The visit of the Ship is another step in developing close maritime and security cooperation between the two friendly & close neighbours," the High Commission said.





The Ship is commanded by Captain Narayanan Hariharan, who would call on the area Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral WDEM Sudarshana and pay his respects at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) memorial on Thursday, Colombo Gazette reported.





The IPKF served in Sri Lanka's war torn north and east between 1987-1990 as part of the Indo-Lanka Accord.





India and Sri Lanka have traditionally shared close cooperation in defence and security. Their Navies have been actively engaged in mutually beneficial cooperation in training and capacity building, the newspaper report said.









