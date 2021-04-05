



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 2-day virtual summit on climate change being hosted by US President Joe Biden. Washington has invited 40 countries for the summit that will take place from April 22 to April 23. In South Asia, Prime Minister of India, Bhutan's Lotay Tshering and Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina have been invited, with the notable absence of Pakistani PM Imran Khan.





Confirming PM Modi attending the summit, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, "President Biden of US, invited PM Modi to attend the climate leaders' summit that will happen virtually...PM welcomed President Biden's initiative and accepted the invitation".





Summit will reconvene the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and global GDP. The is the 2nd time both leaders will take part in a virtual meet. March saw both leaders together for the first Quad virtual summit.





Ahead of the summit, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be in India from April 5 to April 8. John Kerry will be the second top Biden Administration official to visit India in the last one month. March saw the visit of US Defence secretary Lloyd Austin.





Arindam said, "purpose of the visit will be discussing the forthcoming climate leaders' summit and climate issues in general in the context of 26th 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference."







