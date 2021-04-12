



Indian security forces comprising of the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF have eliminated 12 terrorists in the last three days. This includes three terrorists being killed in Shopian, two killed in Bijbehara and two killed in Anantnag who carried out the brutal killing of a territorial army Jawan.





Inspector General Kashmir Vijay Kumar also said the terrorists who were responsible for the killing of an Army Jawan were neutralised within two days in the Bijbehara encounter.





On Friday, the terrorists had shot dead a soldier of the Territorial Army (TA) at his residence at Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.





The TA soldier, identified as Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a resident of Jablipora, Bijbehara was shot at his residence while he was on leave.





Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists were killed in a second encounter at Hadipora in South Kashmir's Shopian district.





On Saturday evening, two back to back encounters started in Anantnag and Shopian districts of South Kashmir.





The first encounter started at Hadipora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district while the second encounter began in the Semthan Bijbehara area of the Anantnag district.





The gunfight at both the places took place after joint teams of the police and the Army cordoned off the areas and launched search operations on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.







