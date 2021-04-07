



Indian railways crossed a major milestone on April 5. The final segment of arch of world's highest rail bridge was installed. The bridge is being built 359 m above river Chenab in J&K's Reasi. The bridge is at a height of 35 m more than Paris’ Eiffel tower. The 1.3 km bridge will boost connectivity to Kashmir valley. The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹1,486 crore. “We are following all Covid protocols to finish work on time.





Blast calculations from DRDO has been incorporated into the load. It will also be able to withstand a blast. At present, it takes 12 hours via road (Katra-Banihal), but after completion of the bridge, distance via train would be halved. The completion is expected in two years," said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal. Watch the full video for more.







