The Israeli Defence Ministry said the country's Air Force has received on a new intelligence aircraft that will provide the military with "unprecedented" reconnaissance capabilities.





The so-called "Oron" airplane landed on Sunday in the Nevatim airbase after more than nine years of developments by the Defence Ministry, Air Force, Intelligence Directorate, Navy, and the Israel Aerospace Industries, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.





The "Oron" is based on the Gulfstream G550, a business jet manufactured by the US-based General Dynamics company.





It is equipped with an advanced radar system and data processing algorithms based on advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities.





These systems would enable the military to generate "an unprecedented depth and scope of intelligence in real-time, in any weather or visibility conditions, during routine operations and conflict", the statement read.





Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin said in the statement that the aircraft will enable the air force "to further enhance its operational and intelligence superiority in the face of emerging threats and security challenges".





According to Gen. Yaniv Rotem, head of the military research and development unit in the Defence Ministry, Onboard radar and other systems would stream real-time data to the intelligence units.





Additionally, artificial intelligence technology would enable automated and efficient data processing.





It "will produce actionable intelligence in real-time, enhancing the effectiveness of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) operational activities", he said.







