



Having completed a successful series of trials of the BARAK Air and Missile Defence System, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today unveiled documentation of the challenging trials, which tested the system’s capabilities in a range of scenarios and threats, including the interception of an assaulting ballistic target by the BARAK-ER (Extended Range) interceptor





Naval and land-based versions available for a system successfully proven in dozens of trials during development and actual customer use.





• Handles an extreme range of threats, including fighters, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, UAVs, and helicopters • Three interceptor variants (35, 70, and ER for 150 km) integrated into a single battle management system with a unified launcher • Barak air defence system is jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), India's Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Israel's Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, Elta Systems, Rafael and other companies. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) produces the missiles in India. The missile is expected to equip the Indian Navy's future Visakhapatnam-class destroyers





The BARAK-ER Air Defence System, developed by IAI, combines the capability to intercept airborne threats at an extended range of 150 kilometres and ballistic targets. The ER interceptor is part of IAI’s BARAK Air Defence System’s family, capable of various ranges. The extended range capability is made possible in part by adjusting the interceptor and MMR radar capabilities to a 150 km range, and can be fitted for both naval and land platforms.





The BARAK-ER interceptor tested in the trial series was taken directly from the company’s production line. The BARAK-ER revolutionizes air defence with unprecedented flexibility, both in real-time full net-centric combat management as well as with unique smart launchers. The launchers are capable of independently launching and managing any mix of interceptors without a dedicated command post on site. The sophisticated battle management system optimizes the interceptors to match threats in real time. Thanks to these features, an operator can create unique responses to a mix of interceptors across different threats, as well as phase their procurement gradually according to budget constraints.





“The BARAK Air Defence System is a modern yet mature, operationally proven system that maximizes the capabilities required to meet threats today, in particular, against ballistic targets. The system has both naval and land versions. Both versions share building blocks, relying on the air defence know-how developed at IAI over the past decades. IAI produces all of the system’s elements in-house, including: radars, launchers, missiles, and the command and control centre. Only select companies in the world possess such comprehensive capabilities. The extensive firing trials to which the system was subjected under difficult land and sea conditions is the best proof of the system’s capabilities. The modular approach, and the smart launchers, fit customer demand for utmost flexibility on the battlefield and in procurement given budget constraints. As such, BARAK provides an optimal solution for the present and future battlefield.”





IAI’s BARAK is one of the world’s most advanced defence systems. Operationally proven, it is used by several armies worldwide, including the Israeli Navy, India’s air-force, army and navy, and additional customers. BARAK provides wide-area protection against a range of air, sea and ground threats, including ballistic, ground-to-ground, and cruise missiles, UAVs, and helicopters. BARAK consists of several systems representing the forefront of technology, including: interceptors for a variety of ranges and advanced homing seekers, digital MMR radar or MFSTAR radar for naval platforms, command and control system, and unified launchers for different ranges. These systems are complemented by breakthrough communication and connectivity capabilities, providing the user with optimal force activation using several batteries or ships for the multidimensional battlefield.







