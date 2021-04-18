



Incriminating material including ammunition and posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the arrested terrorist associates





The Budgam police along with the 53RR of the Indian Army on Saturday (April 17) arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.





The three have been identified as Ghulam Mohd Gojre, resident of Kawoosa Khalisa, Adil Ahmad Dar and Tahir Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Narbal.





Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support including transportation of arms and ammunition to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Magam, Narbal and Beerwah areas of Budgam.





All the three arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with the PoK terror commanders through various social media platforms. They were also in constant touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba self styled terror commander Mohd Yousuf Dar @kantro & Abrar Nadeem Bhat.





Incriminating material including ammunition and posters of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist associates.





Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Magam and investigation into the matter has been initiated.







