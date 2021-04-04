The video has now been made viral by the terror outfit with an aim to show how these terrorists went close to the troops and opened fire at the CRPF men

Srinagar: Terror outfit People's Anti-Fascist Front (PFF) has released a video of an attack on the security forces in Lawaypora, Srinagar on March 25. Three soldiers including a sub-inspector of the CRPF were killed in the attack on March 25.





The video has now been made viral by the terror outfit with an aim to show how these terrorists went close to the troops and opened fire at the CRPF men. The intention of these videos released by the PFF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot to make the situation volatile in the Union Territory, reports Times Now's Ieshan Wani.

The terrorists attacked the rapid action team of CRPF, which was deployed to counter such attacks in the area. Several arrests have been made in connection with the attack. These groups were formed after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and have been operating on social media, while it's the LeT terrorists who are carrying out attacks on the ground, he added.





Gupkar Brigade Silent On Attacks





There has been no condemnation of such groups from the Gupkar Alliance. Time and again questions have been raised against these politicians who have failed to condemn such attacks on the security forces. These terror groups have been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Valley.





Last year in July, the PFF had released a similar video to spread hatred and disturb peace in the Kashmir Valley. It had released a sophisticated video showing a graphic logo and military fatigue-wearing terrorists claiming to have killed police personnel in the state. The group had claimed that terror attacks will continue in Jammu and Kashmir.





These Pakistan-backed outfits were floated outfits with non-Islamic names such as The Resistance Front, Jammu Kashmir Front, which are offshoots of existing terror outfits, the leadership of which has been neutralised by the Indian security forces over the recent past.