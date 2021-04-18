



The Kulgam Police on Friday (April 16) arrested a woman SPO (special police officer) and also terminated her service for glorifying terrorism and obstructing government officials in the discharge of their duty.





After receiving a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Karewa Mohallah of Village Frisal on April 14, the police launched a search operation there.





During the course of search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther, a resident of Frisal. The woman resisted the search party and turned violent and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism.





The woman also captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search.





Taking cognizance of the matter, the woman has been arrested and subsequently terminated from service.





A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.







