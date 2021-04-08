



With the threat of a two-front war simultaneously with China and Pakistan always looming, Army Chief General MM Naravane said on Tuesday India is “facing renewed challenges” along its borders. Keeping this in view, military officers undergoing training should keep themselves abreast of these developments, he said.





Making this observation in his lecture on ‘Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army’ at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu, he also focused on enhanced synergy and jointmanship amongst the Army, IAF and Navy.





“He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments,” said the Indian Army’s statement.





Naravane was on a two-day visit to the college. The lecture was delivered to the faculty and officers attending the 76th staff course at the college.





Commandant of the College Lt General MJS Kahlon gave an update to Naravane on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to professional military training on “jointmanship” among the three services, the Army’s statement said.





The Army Chief was briefed on the changes being undertaken in the training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, it noted.





He complimented the college for maintaining a very high state of training in spite of COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the statement said.







