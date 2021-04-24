



Ranchi: The NIA on Friday arrested an absconding member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) group in connection with a case of seizure of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in Jharkhand, an official said.





Singhrai Soren, 55, of Jharkhand's Giridih district, was being produced before the Special NIA Court in Ranchi, the official said.





The case pertains to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition and the arrest of 15 armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) group at Giridih in March 2018.





According to the NIA investigation, Soren, an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), had criminally conspired with other members of the group with the intention to promote their terrorist activities, the official said.





He regularly harboured the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) at his residential premises, and was also instrumental in concealing prohibited arms and ammunition and explosives substances, the NIA official said.





The NIA had filed a charge-sheet against 10 accused, including Soren, in August 2018 and another supplementary charge-sheet against seven accused in the case, the official said.





After completion of proceedings against Soren, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.





The NIA had also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information leading to his arrest, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.







