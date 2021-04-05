



New Delhi: There was no intelligence or operational failure in the operation in Chhattisgarh, CRPF Chief Kuldiep Singh said in the wake of the killing of 22 security personnel by Maoists in the state. Around 25-30 Maoists were also killed though the exact number is yet to be ascertained, Mr Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the Maoist attack, informed.





"There is no point in saying that there was some kind of intelligence or operational failure. Had it been some intelligence failure, forces would have not gone for the operation. And if there was some operational failure, so many Maoists would have not been killed," DG CRPF told news agency ANI.





Speaking on casualties of Maoists in the encounter, Mr Singh said, "Three tractors were used by Maoists to carry the injured and the dead bodies from the site. It is tough to say right now the exact number of Maoists killed in the operation but it should not be less than 25-30," he added.





Mr Singh also said he would meet the Jawans who suffered injuries in the operation. Around seven CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.





"I will be meeting the brave Jawans tomorrow who fought with Naxals," the DG said.





Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a top-level meeting with senior officers on the Bijapur encounter at his residence. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and senior CRPF officers also attended the meet.





At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur attack on Saturday.





"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap.





Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said.







