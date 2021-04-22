



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a Bollywood movie clip on his Instagram claiming "corrupt mafias" had planned anti-France protests. A resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament on Tuesday for the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan. TLP agreed to call off protests in return of the government presenting resolution in the parliament and ending cases against its members. The expulsion of the French ambassador is one of the main four demands of the radical Islamist party





New Delhi: Days after pleading with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a radical Islamist group, to end its violent campaign to oust the French ambassador, saying the unrest was harming the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday gave an interesting twist to anti-France protests.





Khan shared a Bollywood movie clip on his Instagram with the caption, “It is what has been planned against the PTI govt from day one by the corrupt mafias for violent protests.”





Imran Khan has 4.9 million followers on Instagram.





Imran Khan Deletes His Instagram Post





The post was later deleted; however, many journalists from Pakistan shared the clip on their social media accounts.

*Good Bollywood* to the rescue of PM Imran Khan. 🤷🏻‍♀️https://t.co/VOC9rissT8 pic.twitter.com/qFjfcpUex6 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) April 20, 2021





The video clip shared by the Pakistan PM is from the 1984 Bollywood film Inquilaab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Utpal Dutt, Kader Khan, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor, and others.





Pakistan Clashes





"PM Imran Khan with 4.9m followers on Instagram uses an Indian movie clip and makes the claim of “mafia conspiracy” against him. Never thought fictional Bollywood blah gave political claims authenticity," said Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain.





Pakistan descended into chaos after the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was arrested after calling for a march on Islamabad to get top French diplomat evicted from the country.





'If We Keep Protesting Our Whole Lives We Would Only Be Damaging Our Own Country'



The extremist group has waged an anti-France campaign for months ever since French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.





Addressing the nation, Imran Khan said he also wants to stop “the insult of our Prophet in the name of freedom of speech” by western nations, but could not expel ambassadors every time it occurred.





“If we keep protesting our whole lives we would only be damaging our own country and it will not impact the West,” Khan said.





Last week, France's embassy sent an urgent advisory recommending French nationals and companies leave the country. On Monday, it issued a fresh alert telling its citizens to avoid gatherings.





Meanwhile, Pakistan's parliament has postponed a debate on whether the country should expel the French ambassador until Friday.







