



Diplomatic sources pointed out that Pakistani media has often published fake news on the state of Russia-Pakistani ties





Pakistan’s claim about getting a blank cheque from Russia is nothing but a false propaganda and part of fake news campaign, claimed diplomatic sources.





Russian official sources said that there is no basis for blank cheque theory and articles in Pakistani media which referred to this is nothing but fake news.





Pakistan have had the habit of exaggerating it’s ties with Russia, the above mentioned sources said, adding there is no effort to undermine President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to PM Narendra Modi that Moscow will not sell defence equipment to Pakistan.





However, it is understood that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Pakistan after his trip here did not go down well with the Indian establishment.





Last week leading Pakistani English daily Express Tribune claimed that when Lavrov visited Islamabad last week after a gap of nine years, he had delivered an "important" message to the Pakistani leadership. The message was from President Vladimir Putin.





"I came with a message from my president that tell Pakistan we are open for any cooperation, whatever Pakistan needs Russia is ready for it," Lavrov was quoted by a senior Pakistani official, who attended the closed door meeting between the Russian foreign minister and Pakistani authorities, as saying.





"In other words, the Russian president offered us a blank cheque," said the official, who requested not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.





