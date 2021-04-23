



According to sources majority of senior officers including the General Managers second-in-command Additional GM other administrative officers and a large number of employees have been quarantined or are undergoing treatment after being infected with COVID. Second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is proving troublesome for defence production at Ordnance Factory Khamaria.





Absence of majority of the staff had badly hampered defence production work to meet annual production target for year 2021-22. OFK has been given annual production target worth above Rs 1,700 crore but including around Rs 1200 crore for the Indian Army Rs 300 crore for Air Force Rs 150 crore for Indian Navy around Rs 55 crore for Ministry of Home Affairs etc.





Prevailing circumstances may adversely affect performance of OF Khamaria in achieving annual production target. Amidst dark clouds of corporatisation of Ordnance Factories and struggle of employees situation emerges a major challenge amongst factory administration and employees in smooth operation of defence production and timely completion of production target.





Agencies



