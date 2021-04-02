



A Jawan of Jammu & Kashmir Police was killed when terrorists fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in the Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.





BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the party's district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kupwara district, is safe, a police official said.





The official said that the militants fired upon the guard post of the BJP leader at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.





In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured and rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where doctors declared him brought dead.





The Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chowdhary, said the cop was brought dead to the hospital.





Terrorists decamped with an SLR rifle from the spot.





BJP's media in-charge Manzoor Bhat said the party's Kashmir unit strongly condemns the brutal attack.







