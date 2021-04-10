Northrop F-5 supersonic light fighter of the Turkish Air Force





ANKARA: A Turkish Air Force aerobatic jet crashed in central Turkey on 7th April 2021, killing its pilot, Turkey's defence ministry said. The NF-5-type jet belonging to the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, went down during training, near the town of Karatay, in the central province of Konya.





The ministry said that the cause of the crash was under investigation. Addressing members of his ruling party shortly after the crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was deeply saddened by the news and led a brief, silent Muslim prayer for the deceased pilot.





The crash left debris scattered across an empty field. Television footage showed authorities inspecting the site, surrounded by fire trucks, ambulances and other vehicles. Source>>





Another Military Plane Crash





A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkey's defence ministry said Friday, adding that its two pilots were rescued.

The crash comes just two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force's `Turkish Stars' aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash.

The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the ministry said.

HaberTurk television and other media reported that the pilots, who ejected safely, were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, the ministry said.

Last month, a military helicopter went down during severe weather conditions in eastern Turkey, killing 11 military personnel on board. Two others survived the crash with injuries.







