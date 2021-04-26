



Amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country and the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir medicine supplies, Russia has offered to supply both to India and the imports are set to begin in 15 days, reports Economic Times.





Russia is said to have stated that it can supply three to four lakh doses of Remdesivir per week to India, and the numbers can go up higher as well. This comes in the wake of the government having already waived off the customs duty on the import of the antiviral drug.





Meanwhile, the supply of medical oxygen from Russia to India is also expected to begin soon via ships. India is said to be planning to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to meet the surge in demand.





The issues were taken up for discussion at a meeting, held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with the Indian missions abroad, on the ways to combat the pandemic.





It should also be noted that as per the government's estimates, the production capacity of oxygen in India stood at 6,000 metric tons per day until a few weeks ago. The same has since been raised to 7,800 metric tons.







