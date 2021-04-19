



The US has imposed sanctions on six Pakistani nationals and four of their organisations for aiding Russian companies to evade sanctions by fraudulent measures.





The US Department of Treasury in a statement said that Pakistan nationals who are sanctioned are: Mohsin Raza, Mujtaba Raza, Syed Hasnain, Muhammad Hayat, Syed Raza and Shahzad Ahmed.





It also mentioned the companies, namely, Second Eye Solution (SES), also known as Forwarderz, along with its three other frontals Fresh Air Farm House, Like Wise, and MK.





The sanctions were part of measures taken against individuals and entities that tried to allegedly influence the 2020 US presidential election.





"Treasury will target Russian leaders, officials, intelligence services, and their proxies that attempt to interfere in the US electoral process or subvert US democracy," Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.





She added that this is the beginning of a new Washington campaign against the Kremlin's malign behaviour.





The US department alleged that Second Eye Solution (SES) is an organisation that specialises in making and selling fraudulent identities and has helped the banned Russian Internet Research Agency or IRA, the troll farm, in hiding its identity to evade sanctions.







