SRINAGAR: For the second consecutive year, there has been zero infiltration of terrorists in militancy-hit Kashmir from across the Line of Control (LoC) in first three months this year, thanks to upgrading of the counter infiltration grid and heavy snowfall in the winter.





The LoC in the Kashmir Valley falls in three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora in north Kashmir. Due to the heavy snowfall, all the infiltration routes to the Valley got closed, they said.





As the LoC is calm due to no ceasefire violations from Pakistani troops from mid-February, the officials are looking at means and ways to reduce infiltration to near zero even during the summer, when the mountain passes and infiltration routes are open.





On February 15, India and Pakistani militaries agreed to strongly adhere to the 2003 border ceasefire agreement and since then the LoC and International Border (IB) in J&K has been calm and quiet and there have been no ceasefire violations from either side.





Not a single bullet or mortar shell has been fired by troops of two countries since February 16.





The security official said Pakistani troops used to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists by firing on Indian army positions along the LoC. According to security officials, the counter infiltration grid has been strengthened by incorporating more security equipment to detect militant movement on the LoC, foil infiltration bids and prevent well-trained Pakistani terrorists from sneaking into the Valley. It is for the second consecutive year that there has been zero infiltration of terrorists in the first three months of a year.





“Last year also, there was zero infiltration of terrorists from across the LoC in the first three months,” the official said. About seven-eight terrorists had infiltrated into the Valley during the same period in 2019.





Security officials believe that if infiltration of terrorists and arms flow from across the LoC is controlled, then the militancy violence will come down as forces have launched “All Out” operation against terrorists.





About 35 terrorists have been killed in encounters with security forces in the Valley this year, so far.







