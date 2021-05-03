



A search operation in Kokernag turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces





Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.





The encounter broke out in Vailoo in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag early morning.





Security forces have confirmed that three militants associated with LeT were trapped and later killed in the encounter.





A joint cordon and search operation had been launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army's 19 RR and the CRPF based on specific input about the presence of militants in the area.





As the forces closed in on the suspects, the militants fired on them, leading to a gunfight.





"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," an official said.





He said the joint teams of security forces also rescued all the civilians trapped in the gunfire and halted the operation for the time to ensure the safe evacuation of people from the area of the gunfight.





"After ensuring all civilians are safe, the operation was resumed and all the terrorists were eliminated in the ensuing encounter. Bodies of the killed terrorists were retrieved from the site of encounter," the official said.





The slain militants were identified as Ilyas Ahmad Dar alias Sameer, Ubaid Shafi alias Abdullah and Aqib Ahmad Lone alias Sahil.





"As per police records, all the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and part of the groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and security establishments," he added.







