



Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft





Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft. "IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID relief tasks including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium lift aircraft. They're used to bring in relief measures, personnel and material from abroad," said Air Vice Marshal M Ranade.





"So far we've lifted about 75 oxygen containers and it is in progress," Ranade added. IAF aircraft are engaged in several workers including airlifting oxygen containers from other countries and medical oxygen transportation within the country as the second wave of COVID-19 continue to ravage the country.





Ranade said 98 per cent of IAF personnel had taken the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine and close to 90 per cent have had the second shot. "As of now, 98 per cent air personnel had taken the first shot and close to 90 per cent have had second shot. We're rapidly moving towards 100% vaccination. It had a two-fold effect on them- first is the physical which means they are better prepared, second is psychological," he said.





"We are ensuring that we minimize our air crew's exposure to external environment through (bio) bubbles so that air crew works without disruptions. As far as we are concerned, the disease has not lead to any fatality," he added. India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry on Saturday. The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.





India registered 3,18,609 discharges in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 1,79,30,960.The country's death toll has reached 2,38,270 following 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. At present, India has 37,23,446 active coronavirus cases.





Agencies



