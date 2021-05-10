



970 electric detonators were recovered in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday





As many as 970 electric detonators were recovered along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Sunday, police said.





The recovery was made near the higher secondary school Ukhral in the Ramsoo area following information that an unattended bag was lying in the mud with some explosive material, a police official said.





