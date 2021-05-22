



Abducted ONGC official Ritul Saikia, who was released from captivity today, is likely to reach home on Saturday, a senior Assam Police has said.





Saikia's reported release had come under a cloud with no concrete information available. The government has also not given any statement till now though the developments followed an appeal by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.





"Hopefully, we will have him (Saikia) in our custody by tomorrow," the police official said, adding that according to information Saikia was on his way after Ulfa (I) released him. "These things can also get complicated at times and thus get delayed," he said. Saikia is reported to have been released in Nagaland's Mon district.





He cited the instance of two abducted employees of oil firm Quippo, who were said to have been released, but arrived three days apart.





Ulfa (I) army commander and de facto chief of the outfit -- chairman is above him -- Paresh Barua on Thursday said Saikia would be home within four days. He was responding to the chief minister's appeal to release the ONGC official.





Saikia was abducted on April 21 from Lakwa in Charaideo district with two others. While they were rescued by security forces following an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland on April 24, Saikia went missing till the proscribed outfit admitted, after initially denying, he was with them in Myanmar.







