Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian





Beijing: After the Biden administration asked the US intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the origins of COVID-19, China appears to be on the backfoot and hit back at the US saying that it does not care about real facts.





Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian termed the Biden administration's move as disrespect for science.





"Some people in the US completely ignore facts and science, do not pay attention to ambiguous parts of their own research and their failures in the fight against the pandemic, over and over making the buzz that a re-investigation needs to be conducted regarding China," Zhao said.





"This is disrespect for science and irresponsibility in relation to people's lives, as well as undermining global unity in the fight against the epidemic," he added.





Biden on Wednesday had asked the US intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" to come to a conclusion on the origins of COVID-19 and report back to him within 90 days.





"I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days," Biden said in a statement on the investigation into the origins of COVID-19.





"The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence," he added.





Biden said that the intelligence community had already prepared a report at his request that analysed whether COVID-19 "emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident" that he received earlier this month, but that officials did not make a definitive conclusion.







