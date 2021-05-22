



An Indian Air Force fighter plane MIG-21 crashed in a village in the Moga district of Punjab on Thursday night. The pilot, Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary, was martyred in this accident. He was only 29 years old and was married two years ago in the year 2019.





This is not the first such accident this year. Earlier on 18 March, a MiG-21 bison also crashed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in which Indian Air Force Group Captain Ashish Gupta was martyred. That is, due to MiG aircraft this year, India lost two of its bravehearts and simultaneously, two MiG-21 bison crashed. That is why today we will do a DNA test of the MiG series fighters. These planes are also called flying coffins in our country and we'll tell you why.





MiG series fighter aircraft have been the backbone of the Indian Air Force for the last 50 years. The Indian Air Force has received more than 850 MiG fighter aircraft since the year 1960. Not only this, these aircraft have played a decisive role for the country in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, the 1971 war, and the 1999 Kargil war.





The lifespan of these aircraft may have exceeded 50 years, but even today an upgraded MiG-21 aircraft can hit any modern aircraft in the sky. The proof of this has been seen all over the world in the year 2019 when Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhaman of the Indian Air Force shot down Pakistan's fifth-generation modern aircraft F-16 with a MiG-21 bison.





In simple words, the fighting ability of these aircraft of the MiG series is still intact and it is unmatchable, but the record of this aircraft is not very good in terms of safety. And the planes of this series are also called flying coffins in our country.





By 2012, about half of India's fleet of 872 MiG aircraft had crashed. Between the years 2003 and 2013, 38 MiG-21 aircraft crashed in 10 years. If we talk about the last 10 years from today, then in this time period also 20 MiG-21 aircraft crashed.





The important thing is that from the year 1970 till date, more than 180 pilots of the IAF have been martyred during the MiG aircraft flight. Apart from this, 40 civilians have also been killed in these accidents.





However, it is also important to understand today why 50-60 year old MiG fighter aircraft are still serving their services in the Indian Air Force.





The biggest reason for this is red tape. Actually, the fleet of MiG aircraft was to be replaced by Tejas aircraft, which are being developed in India itself. But the development of this aircraft was delayed not by years but by decades.





The Indian Air Force currently needs 42 Squadron. A Squadron consists of 18 fighter jets. And Two Front War means that if India fights both Pakistan and China at one time, then it will need 42 Squadron. That means at least 756 aircraft would be required. But we are still behind this number.





In view of all these conditions, India has bought 2 Squadrons of Rafale from France in Fly Away Conditions. Fly Away Conditions mean that the aircraft is fully ready and use can begin immediately.





Apart from 36 Rafale aircraft, India is also going to get 40 Tejas aircraft soon. However, by the year 2023, only 29 Squadrons will be available with the Indian Air Force. Whereas two Front War will require 42 Squadrons.





Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary was a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and his martyrdom has broken the courage of his family. Today we have prepared a special report for you on this entire subject, in which this entire accident is mentioned. Today we dedicate our report to Squadron Leader Abhinav Chaudhary and we want you to look at this report very carefully today.







