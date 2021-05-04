



Panaji: Indian Navy fighter aircraft will undertake air to ground firing at Cavellossim Range between 0800 hrs to 1800 hrs daily from May 3 to 6, 2021.





According to a statement from Navy, all weapons fired by the aircraft will land on the target area well within the Cavellossim Range, and there is no danger to civilian population and property in the vicinity.





''Residents are advised not to be alarmed by the sound of low flying aircraft; and are prohibited from proceeding to the beachfront adjoining Cavellossim Range. Fishing boats or recreation boats are also prohibited in the area 2 km seaward of the Cavelossim Range,'' he said.







