



Indian MRO Air Works has partnered with Indian additive manufacturing and services provider Objectify Technologies to explore business opportunities in 3D printing solutions for the aerospace and defence industries.





The partnership, which is a first for an MRO in India, will also include the requirements of commercial and private jet operators and owners, says Air Works.





The MRO will “manage regulatory compliances” for commercial and defence segments, while Objectify Technologies will provide design and manufacturing capabilities.





“The arrangement also provides for both parties to also team up for exploring opportunities in other base materials, manufacturing technologies, and industry segments in the future,” adds Air Works, which states that the partnership marks a “strategic shift” in its business strategy.





The MRO’s managing director and chief executive D Anand Bhaskar says: “3D printing technologies are fast coming of age and seeing extensive adoption across the manufacturing industry. Increasingly, even global aviation, aerospace and defence industries are inching towards reaping complete benefits of this emerging technology.”





The move is also part of Air Works’ business transformation efforts, to tap into emerging technologies and transition beyond its traditional commercial and defence MRO portfolio.





India-based Objectify Technologies counts aerospace majors such as Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, as well as Hindustan Aeronautics among its clients.







