



Amid protest, posters urging people to boycott Israeli products have surfaced in parts of Kashmir Valley





Eyewitnesses said that a protest was held in Padshahi Bagh area of Srinagar outskirts to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday.





The Israeli aggression has resulted into the killing of scores of Palestinian including women and children in Gaza. The Israeli Forces damaged Al-Aqsa mosque while videos are being shard extensively to show Israeli aggression in Gaza, inviting world wide condemnation.





Local youth keeping Covid-19 protocol into consideration assembled in Padshahi Bagh Chowk and set the Israeli flag on fire. The protesters raised anti-Israel and anti-US slogans.





They termed Israel as the biggest ‘terrorist’ country of the world.





Meanwhile, posters were seen pasted at various places urging people to boycott Israeli products. Couple of such posters were seen at Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.







