



As of May 10, the Indian Air Force has carried out 84 international sorties, airlifting 81 cryogenic oxygen containers with a capacity of 1,407 MT along with 1,252 empty oxygen cylinders, 705 oxygen concentrators and Zeolite (respiratory oxygen raw material), the defence ministry said on Monday.





The IAF has airlifted the stores from several countries including Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Indonesia and Israel. Domestically, the IAF has carried out 534 sorties, airlifting 336 oxygen containers with a total capacity of 6,420 MT and other medical supplies till May 10, the ministry said in a statement. Domestic shuttles have covered Jamnagar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panagarh, Indore, Ranchi, Agra, Jodhpur, Begumpet, Bhubaneshwar, Pune, Surat, Raipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, Lucknow, Nagpur, Gwalior, Vijayawada, Baroda, Dimapur and Hindan.





The IAF has deployed eight C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, four IL-76s, 10 C-130J Super Hercules special operations aircraft, 20 An-32 transport planes, 10 Dornier aircraft and 20 helicopters for Covid-related duties.





Agencies



