India is currently witnessing its worst surge in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and countries have stepped up efforts to assist India to deal with shortages.





The Canadian government is currently identifying equipment which may be sent to India to help with the crisis. The Canadian province of Ontario is sending a consignment of ventilators worth ₹144 crore.





“Ontario will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friends,” the premier of Ontario Doug Ford said in a tweet. Doug mentioned that Ontario will send 3,000 medical ventilators made in the province worth $8,000 Canadian dollars each.





The ventilators being dispatched are manufactured by the company called O-Two Medical Technologies Inc which is headquartered in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.





Earlier, India had sent 500,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Ontario in March when the province was witnessing a supply crunch.





The Canadian federal government is also sending equipment, including the donation of 10 million Canadian dollars to the Canadian Red Cross to India. Currently, the country identifying the material which may be sent from its emergency stockpile. These include ventilators, oxygen concentrators and generators.





The Canadian Red Cross has launched its India Covid Response and is currently coordinating with the Indian Red Cross Society.







