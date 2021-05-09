



In the latest rift in an ongoing tussle China has announced that it is “indefinitely” suspending a key economic dialogue with Australia, accusing it of having a “Cold War mindset”





Relations have been on the decline since Australia pushed for a World Health Organisation probe into the origins of Coronavirus and also banned Chinese smartphone maker Huawei from providing 5G technology for the country’s wireless networks.





“Recently, some Australian Commonwealth government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination,” the statement by China’s National Development and Reform Commission said.





“Based on the current attitude of the Australian Commonwealth government toward China-Australia cooperation, the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China decides to indefinitely suspend all activities under the framework of the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue jointly held by the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China and relevant ministries of the Australian Commonwealth Government.”





Australia’s minister for trade, tourism and investment, Dan Tehan, told the media China’s announcement was “disappointing” and added that Canberra was still open to discussions.





Mr Tehan said in a tweet: “It is disappointing to hear that the NDRC has made this decision. The Strategic Economic Dialogue, which was last held in 2017, is an important forum for Australia and China to work through issues relevant to our economic partnership.”







