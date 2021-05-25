



Aerospace company plans to make investments to expand its engineering and manufacturing footprint in India. Collins Aerospace sees opportunities to collaborate with T-Hub and explore increased tie-ups with start-ups





Hyderabad: Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, Collins Aerospace, which provides technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defence industries, is keen to invest in developing technologies to provide a touchless travel experience, on the ground at the airport and onboard aircraft. The company plans significant investment and capex to consolidate and expand its engineering and manufacturing footprint in India.





The company will also continue to grow capabilities in flight deck avionics, airport solutions, and leverage augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities for training solutions. The company claims to be the largest exporter of aerospace products from India. North America and Europe continue to be the core markets, globally.





Savyasachi Srinivas, executive director, Engineering, Collins Aerospace, told Telangana Today, in an exclusive interview, “Collins Aerospace’ products and capabilities across strategic business units include aftermarket services, customer and account management, engineering and technology, operations and quality, and strategic development. We provide employment to over 5,500 employees across our four India locations, and we are looking to move into a new facility, located in Bengaluru’s new Aerospace Park.”





“Collins’ FAA and the DGCA partnership enabled us to become one of the first Indian entities to domestically produce and export an aviation product to the US. Some of the technologies of focus include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), intelligent systems, advanced materials, additive manufacturing among others,” he added.





India Base





Collins’ sites in India serve a substantial customer base, including local and international governments, aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defence contractors. Some of the customers that are supported by Collins in India include Boeing, Airbus, Thales, Bombardier, Gulfstream, Sukhoi, Embraer, Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney.





The company’s operations in India began in 1997 when a manufacturing facility was established in Bengaluru. Since that time, the company has continued to expand its footprint in India, with the India Design Centre in Hyderabad and the Global Engineering Centre in Bangalore, he added.





Collins Aerospace’s Hyderabad facility provides R&D that supports avionics, Aerostructures, power & controls, mechanical systems, mission systems, and interiors, while the Bengaluru facility manufactures interiors, mechanical systems, avionics and mission systems, catering to the global customers and supply chain.





R&D Capabilities





Savyasachi added, “As of today, the company has a team of about 200 engineers engaged in research and development. Collins continues to engage in the design of more intelligent aircraft with reduced carbon footprint, increased safety & reliability, reduced aircraft on ground (AoG) through prognostic health management, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) using latest technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR solutions to reduce the operational cost both in-ground and air segments.”





The sites in India provide engineering, system design, and product development services that enable shorter time to market, lower programme and project life-cycle cost and innovative solutions.





“Together, the India team has produced over 235 patents, which cover inventions across all Collins strategic business units (SBUs) and disciplines. This includes the designing, developing, and qualifying of the power door opening system for the A320neo and Bombardier C-series, at the Bengaluru facility,” he informed.





Strengthening Ties





Savyasachi added, “We will continue to work with academia and the start-up ecosystem around Hyderabad. We have collaborated with premier Indian research institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), BITS Pilani, public sector units and government research agencies and a few start-ups in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. We see significant opportunities to collaborate with T-hub and explore increased tie-ups with start-ups.”







